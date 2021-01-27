California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan

Topics
Reimbursement
Department of Justice tells Supreme Court it supports Affordable Care Act
DOJ now supports ACA, it tells Supreme Court
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Cigna eliminates prior authorization requirements for some CT exams
Cigna eliminates PA requirements for some CT exams
Community Benefit
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Biden administration begins process to end Medicaid work requirements
Biden admin begins process to end Medicaid work requirements
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Active consumers will decelerate health spending
Pharmacy
Pharmacy sales drive Walgreens' Q1 financials up 5%
Pharmacy sales drive Walgreens' Q1 financials up 5%
Population Health
A new machine learning approach may find treatment options for COVID-19
Machine learning may help find COVID-19 treatments
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University
California and its Governor Gavin Newsom have received backlash for the state's slower-than-expected vaccination distribution so far.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Photo by Karl Tapales/Getty ImagesPhoto by Karl Tapales/Getty Images

Blue Shield of California has signed a contract with the state of California to develop a vaccine allocation algorithm with a focus on equitable and efficient distribution.

The agreement makes Blue Shield the state's Third Party Administrator with the goal of distributing 3 million doses per week by March 1, and 4 million doses per week by the end of April.

Under the terms of the contract, the allocation algorithm will also have a focus on equitable distribution. It has a goal for March to administer 60% of doses to disproportionately impacted populations as defined by the state.

Blue Shield anticipates that its vaccine network will be established in three geographical waves and will be state-wide by the final wave, according to the contract. It will update the algorithm as needed based on vaccine availability, COVID-19 incidence, and feedback from stakeholders.

The health plan said it will only charge California for actual expenses related to the effort up to $15 million.

WHY THIS MATTERS

California and its Governor Gavin Newsom have received backlash for the state's slower-than-expected vaccination distribution so far.

As of February 15, California had administered more than 6.2 million doses of the vaccine, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. That's an average of about 1 million shots per week, Newsom said on Twitter.

A majority of the state's voters aren't pleased with these results and only 22% offered a positive rating of California's vaccine distribution to date, according to a survey from the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.

Some state officials believe the deal with Blue Shield misses the mark, saying that the issue is vaccine supply, not the logistics of how to distribute it, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Ventura County officials have asked to be excluded from the Blue Shield agreement, saying that it could get in the way of the county's already established distribution plan, according to the report.

California also recently tapped Kaiser Permanente to help ramp up vaccine distribution. The two parties will work together to establish two new vaccination sites and "other efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach and disproportionately impacted populations," according to the letter of intent.

THE LARGER TREND

Blue Shield was initially brought on to California's vaccine task force at the end of January.

Before vaccines were available, the health plan helped increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in the state. With its help, California increased daily testing from 2,000 per day to more than 100,000 per day.

California has had the most COVID-19 cases compared to other states, with more than 3.4 million cases to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the entire country, however, cases are on the decline. There were about 56,000 new cases reported by the CDC on February 15, a sharp decline from January 8, when new cases reached a peak of 314,000.

Conversely, vaccine administration is on the rise in the U.S. More than 55.2 million doses have been given out to date.

ON THE RECORD

"We recognize it's a daunting challenge to overcome this pandemic, however with all of us doing our part, together we can beat this virus and save lives," said Paul Markovich, Blue Shield of California's president and CEO. "At Blue Shield of California, our goal is to work closely with each county, their public health leaders, and state officials to build a vaccine network that is only constrained by the number of vaccines we receive. That's what will enable us to ensure all Californians have access to the vaccines equitably, efficiently and as quickly as possible."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

