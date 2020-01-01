The business of health: Keeping the lights on through the pandemic and beyond

Topics
Reimbursement
BCBS of North Carolina is using risk corridor funds for member retail cards
BCBS of North Carolina is using risk corridor funds for member retail cards
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital and health system financial leaders want automation tools for revenue cycle management
Financial leaders want automated tools for revenue cycle
Strategic Planning
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Nonprofit hospitals' liquidity supports the ability to repay CARES Act loans, says Fitch
Fitch: Nonprofit liquidity will support CARES repayment
Budgeting
Healthcare expenses for hospital employees increase in 2020, survey shows
Healthcare expenses for hospital employees increase in 2020
Quality and Safety
At UHealth, repurposing old technology is keeping patients and staff safe during COVID-19
UHealth repurposing technology to keep patients and clinicians safe
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Remote workforces and virtual infrastructures may be healthcare's future, especially for payers
Payers, other health orgs ripe for going virtual
Operations
Universal Health Services hit with cyberattack that shuts down IT systems
Universal Health hit by massive cyberattack
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Walmart Health clinics to expand in Georgia, Florida and Chicago
Walmart Health clinics to expand in Georgia, Florida and Chicago
Compliance & Legal
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $4.5 billion in telehealth fraud
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $45B in telehealth fraud
Policy and Legislation
Hospitals get extension of loan repayment in continuing resolution signed by President Trump
Hospitals get extension of loan repayment in CR signed by President Trump
Community Benefit
Independence Blue Cross and Signify Health launch community-based organization network in Philadelphia
Independence and Signify Health launch CBO network in Philadelphia
Accountable Care
AMA and others ask CMS not to finalize proposed ACO quality changes
AMA and others ask CMS not to finalize proposed ACO quality changes
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Health insurance disruptions linked to access issues
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Cigna expands Medicare Advantage offerings to 67 new counties in 2021
Cigna expands Medicare Advantage offerings to 67 new counties
Patient Engagement
Having a unified sales platform is key for payers to navigate a remote open enrollment
Payers need a unified sales platform to navigate remote open enrollment
Pharmacy
EDs should tailor clinical decision support to avoid antibiotic overprescribing, data suggests
CDS may curb ED antibiotic overprescribing
Population Health
Modifiable health risks linked to more than $730 billion in U.S. healthcare costs
Modifiable health risks linked to $730B in costs
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care
How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Molina adds Affinity Health Plan to Medicaid business for $380 million
Molina acquires Affinity Health Plan for $380M
View more
Oct 01 More on Strategic Planning

The business of health: Keeping the lights on through the pandemic and beyond

This special collection, which will be updated throughout the month, explores health organizations' efforts to adjust to the new normal.

Healthcare Finance Staff

For some hospitals and health systems, especially those in rural areas, keeping the lights on by having stable financial performance has long been a challenge. And now COVID-19 is causing even strong positive margins to slip into the red.

The government, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has eased some of the burden by allowing providers flexibility in the use of telehealth during the public health emergency. Some of these temporary measures may become permanent, though the big question of whether payment parity will remain has yet to be answered.

In the meantime, through the pandemic and payment cuts, hospitals have done what they needed to stay in the business of serving patients. This month, Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will talk with healthcare leaders about what they're doing to not only survive, but thrive, under the new normal.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload

The system's dashboard has resulted in a rolling two-week forecast that has closely mirrored caseload to date.

How one hospital is using meds management tech to navigate COVID-19

Coral Gables Hospital has survived major drug shortages, kept tight tabs on inventory, and helped patients and staff stay safe from coronavirus infection.

Medicare reimbursement rates for orthopedic trauma have fallen sharply

Change will be necessary to ensure the financial health and success of physicians and hospitals caring for orthopedic trauma patients.

AMA and others ask CMS not to finalize proposed ACO quality changes

Groups say CMS should get more feedback as proposals change the way ACO quality is assessed, reported and scored.

HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills

The task force recommends providers engage in conversations about bills long before the post-discharge account resolution process.

Hospitals ask appeals court for a rehearing on 340B decision

At stake is $1.6 billion in payments per year to thousands of 340B hospitals that serve vulnerable populations, the AHA said.

House bill extends repayment of hospital loans for accelerated and advance relief funds

Democratic leaders question what they call CMS' unauthorized use of billions from the Medicare Trust Funds.

Behavioral health providers embracing telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic

Woman consults a medical professional using telehealth.

In addition to the patient care benefits, integration of virtual technology in mental healthcare can boost cost savings and efficiency.

Hospital and health system financial leaders want automation tools for revenue cycle management

Administrator compares paper and screen reports

When organizations automate their revenue cycle, they can improve their bottom line while freeing up resources to spend on value-enhancing tasks.

Telehealth is expected to drive $29 billion in healthcare services in 2020

Doctor conducts telehealth consultation

Patients are largely on board with this paradigm shift, significantly increasing their engagement with the remote care platform.

Remote workforces and virtual infrastructures may be healthcare's future, especially for payers

Home office worker with child

COVID-19 has made working from home more attractive, and healthcare could use this trend to its financial advantage.

Hospitals' financial recovery will be tied to the health of the economy, before and after COVID-19

Medical supplies with graph of downturn

While healthcare has historically been resilient during economic downturns, the nature of this cycle introduces new challenges.

News
Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Analyze this: Health systems, health plans get to the core of big data Pamela Peele knows that people who subscribe to cooking magazines have a much higher risk of going to the emergency room. But how she knows that is a whole other story.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...