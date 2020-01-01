The business of health: Keeping the lights on through the pandemic and beyond

For some hospitals and health systems, especially those in rural areas, keeping the lights on by having stable financial performance has long been a challenge. And now COVID-19 is causing even strong positive margins to slip into the red.

The government, through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has eased some of the burden by allowing providers flexibility in the use of telehealth during the public health emergency. Some of these temporary measures may become permanent, though the big question of whether payment parity will remain has yet to be answered.

In the meantime, through the pandemic and payment cuts, hospitals have done what they needed to stay in the business of serving patients. This month, Healthcare Finance News, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will talk with healthcare leaders about what they're doing to not only survive, but thrive, under the new normal.

The system's dashboard has resulted in a rolling two-week forecast that has closely mirrored caseload to date.

Coral Gables Hospital has survived major drug shortages, kept tight tabs on inventory, and helped patients and staff stay safe from coronavirus infection.

Change will be necessary to ensure the financial health and success of physicians and hospitals caring for orthopedic trauma patients.

Groups say CMS should get more feedback as proposals change the way ACO quality is assessed, reported and scored.

The task force recommends providers engage in conversations about bills long before the post-discharge account resolution process.

At stake is $1.6 billion in payments per year to thousands of 340B hospitals that serve vulnerable populations, the AHA said.

Democratic leaders question what they call CMS' unauthorized use of billions from the Medicare Trust Funds.

In addition to the patient care benefits, integration of virtual technology in mental healthcare can boost cost savings and efficiency.

When organizations automate their revenue cycle, they can improve their bottom line while freeing up resources to spend on value-enhancing tasks.

Patients are largely on board with this paradigm shift, significantly increasing their engagement with the remote care platform.

COVID-19 has made working from home more attractive, and healthcare could use this trend to its financial advantage.

While healthcare has historically been resilient during economic downturns, the nature of this cycle introduces new challenges.