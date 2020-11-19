Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts offers digital behavioral health solution

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has added Minneapolis-based Learn to Live's digital delivery of behavioral therapy to its solutions portfolio. The program provides online support for members struggling with depression, insomnia, stress and anxiety.

BCBSMA employer clients with 500 or more members have the option to engage the interactive and confidential programs that are based on the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy. No potential cost for employers offering the program in their benefits packages was released.

The technology is available by both web and mobile delivery. The programs are self-directed, providing self-help information and skill-building lessons with limited financial barriers for those seeking help.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased levels of stress and it has also opened the door for more virtual visits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has allowed for more care to be done through telehealth flexibilities during the public health emergency and possibly beyond.

Behavioral health disorders are the most expensive illnesses per U.S. data on health spending, higher than heart disease and cancer, according to Learn to Live CEO and co-founder Dale Cook.

THE LARGER TREND

Learn to Live partners with organizational clients in the health plan, employment, and higher education sectors. Employers such as General Mills, Land O'Lakes and the Toro Company offer Learn to Live's emotional health programs to their members. Through these partnerships, Learn to Live covers over 3.5 million members.

ON THE RECORD

"We believe an individual's emotional health is as important as their physical health, and we are committed to helping members get the support they need," said BCBSMA behavioral health medical director Dr. Ken Duckworth. "We know many of our members struggle to manage daily stresses and challenges in their lives and that our employer customers are looking for new solutions to help their employees."

