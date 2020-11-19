Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts offers digital behavioral health solution

Topics
Reimbursement
American Hospital Association and PhRMA question legality of Most Favored Nation Model
AHA and PhRMA question legality of new favored nation model
Revenue Cycle Management
Automating revenue cycle on the back end improves patient engagement on the front
Automating the back end of revenue cycle improves patient engagement
Strategic Planning
Aetna president to take helm of CVS Health as CEO Larry Merlo steps down next year
Aetna president to take helm of CVS as CEO Larry Merlo steps down
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Premier joins 34 health systems in DeRoyal partnership for expanded domestic isolation gown production
Premier, 34 health systems partner on gown production
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare executives fear for their organizations' viability without a COVID-19 vaccine
Executives fear for their hospitals' financial viability without a vaccine
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
FDA approves first COVID-19 home test 
FDA approves first COVID-19 home test 
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Sanford Health cuts ties with longtime CEO after he said he wouldn't wear a mask
Sanford Health cuts ties with longtime CEO
Operations
CMS finalizes changes to Stark Law that hinder physician referral 
CMS finalizes changes to Stark Law on physician referral
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Hospitals need to post their negotiated prices in less than six short weeks
Hospitals need to post negotiated prices in 6 weeks
Policy and Legislation
ATA applauds reforms to Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute
ATA applauds reforms to Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute
Community Benefit
Intermountain Healthcare, United Way and more partner to address social determinants of health in Utah
Intermountain Healthcare, United Way and more address SDOH
Accountable Care
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announces 51 direct contracting entities
CMS announces 51 direct contracting entities
Acute Care
CMS announces new flexibilities for care outside of a hospital setting amid COVID-19 surge
CMS announces new flexibilities for care outside of a hospital setting
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
CMS releases HHS risk adjustment data validation program final rule
CMS releases HHS risk adjustment data validation program final rule
Patient Engagement
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts offers digital behavioral health solution
BCBSMA offers digital behavioral health solution
Pharmacy
PhRMA, others sue HHS and FDA for allowing import of drugs from Canada
PhRMA sues HHS and FDA for rule allowing drugs from Canada
Population Health
HHS will begin allocating Regeneron's COVID-19 therapeutic this week
HHS will begin allocating Regeneron's COVID-19 therapeutic this week
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth ICU tech helps Geisinger quickly expand capacity and enhance care
Telehealth ICU tech helps Geisinger quickly expand capacity and enhance care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beth Israel Lahey Health to add Joslin Diabetes Center to its network
Beth Israel Lahey Health to add Joslin Diabetes Center to its network
View more
Nov 25 More on Patient Engagement

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts offers digital behavioral health solution

Learn to Live was added to insurer benefits to address behavioral health disorders, which are among the most expensive, according to CEO Dale Cook.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has added Minneapolis-based Learn to Live's digital delivery of behavioral therapy to its solutions portfolio. The program provides online support for members struggling with depression, insomnia, stress and anxiety.

BCBSMA employer clients with 500 or more members have the option to engage the interactive and confidential programs that are based on the fundamentals of cognitive behavioral therapy. No potential cost for employers offering the program in their benefits packages was released.

The technology is available by both web and mobile delivery. The programs are self-directed, providing self-help information and skill-building lessons with limited financial barriers for those seeking help. 

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY THIS MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased levels of stress and it has also opened the door for more virtual visits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has allowed for more care to be done through telehealth flexibilities during the public health emergency and possibly beyond.

Behavioral health disorders are the most expensive illnesses per U.S. data on health spending, higher than heart disease and cancer, according to Learn to Live CEO and co-founder Dale Cook.  

THE LARGER TREND

Learn to Live partners with organizational clients in the health plan, employment, and higher education sectors. Employers such as General Mills, Land O'Lakes and the Toro Company offer Learn to Live's emotional health programs to their members. Through these partnerships, Learn to Live covers over 3.5 million members. 

ON THE RECORD

"We believe an individual's emotional health is as important as their physical health, and we are committed to helping members get the support they need," said BCBSMA behavioral health medical director Dr. Ken Duckworth. "We know many of our members struggle to manage daily stresses and challenges in their lives and that our employer customers are looking for new solutions to help their employees."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

Leadership Fundamentals for Digital Transformation

This month, we'll show how healthcare leaders are investing in this forward push, positioning themselves to capitalize on an array of innovations to enable a brighter future.

News
Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades Once-failing hospitals say accountability, transparency key to surviving fallout from failing patient safety grades When Leapfrog released their Spring 2016 patient safety grades recently, 15 hospitals got slapped with a very public 'F' grade casting a spotlight on them that no institution wants. ...
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...