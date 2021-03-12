Big shift seen in high-risk older adults' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces final 184 participants in the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport Model
CMS announces final 184 participants in the ET3 Model
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Optimized EHR flowsheets found to reduce clinician burden, burnout
Optimized EHR flowsheets may reduce clinician burnout
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
NY nursing home staffing legislation set to save lives, money
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920M hospital
Compliance & Legal
Ohio AG sues Centene, alleging misrepresented pharmacy expenses cost Medicaid millions
Ohio AG sues Centene over alleged misrepresented expenses
Policy and Legislation
Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
Community Benefit
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Universal long-term care coverage may benefit providers
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
More than 200,000 sign up in ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
OCR extends comment period on HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart share how to navigate vaccinations at the local pharmacy
Pharmacy giants share how to navigate vaccinations
Population Health
Long-term stroke death rates are higher among Black Medicare patients
Stroke death rates higher among Black Medicare patients
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Majority of people open to using telehealth for sleep concerns
Majority of people open to using telehealth for sleep concerns
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trinity Health grows outpatient care network with Premier Health deal
Trinity Health grows outpatient care network with Premier Health deal
View more
Mar 12 More on Community Benefit

Big shift seen in high-risk older adults' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination

Blacks, Hispanics and people in fair or poor health showed the biggest jumps in vaccine receptiveness.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Last fall, nearly half of older adults were on the fence about COVID-19 vaccination – or at least taking a wait-and-see attitude, according to a University of Michigan poll taken at the time.

But a new follow-up poll shows that 71% of people in their 50s, 60s and 70s are now ready to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when a dose becomes available to them, or had already gotten vaccinated by the time they were polled in late January. That's up from 58% in October.

Three groups of older adults with especially high risk of severe COVID-19 – Blacks, Hispanics and people in fair or poor health – had even bigger jumps in vaccine receptiveness between October and late January.

Focus on Health Equity

Expanding access, ending disparities, empowering communities. See our coverage >>

The poll shows a 20 point jump in just four months in the percentage of Black respondents who said they would likely get vaccinated, and an 18 point jump for Hispanic older adults. The jump for white respondents in that time was 9 points.

People who said their health was fair or poor – likely including many with chronic conditions that can increase their risk of serious illness if they catch the coronavirus – had an 11 point jump in likelihood of getting vaccinated. But they were still less likely to want to get vaccinated than those in better health.

By late January, 60% of Black respondents, 69% of Hispanic respondents, and 62% of those in fair or poor health said they were very likely or somewhat likely to get vaccinated, or had already gotten at least one dose. Among all white respondents, regardless of health status, it was 72%.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

The data comes from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, based at U-M's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation with support from AARP and Michigan Medicine, U-M's academic medical center. In November 2020, the poll published a full report based on data from a poll conducted in October. The new data comes from a question asked in late January and is being issued as an update to the previous poll.

In both outings, the poll asked older adults the question, "Assuming no cost to you, when a COVID vaccine is available, how likely are you to get it?" Respondents in January had the additional option to answer that they had already been vaccinated.

The percentage of all respondents who were most enthusiastic about vaccination – those who said they were "very likely" to get the vaccine – jumped 20 percentage points, from 33% in October to 53% in January.

As states like Michigan open up vaccination eligibility to people over 50, the poll reveals that this group may need a bit more persuading than those 65 and up. The younger half of the poll group had an 11 point rise in likelihood of vaccination, compared with a 14 point rise in the older group.

As in October, the new poll shows that those who have higher household incomes or more education were also more likely to report they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging results are based on responses from a nationally representative sample of adults aged 50 to 80 who answered a wide range of questions online; the October poll included 1,553 respondents; and the January one included 2,022 respondents.

THE LARGER TREND

In the U.S., the sometimes Byzantine vaccine distribution process has been closely watched. In January, President Biden issued a number of executive orders aimed at ramping up production and supply, including invoking the Defense Production Act to secure supplies necessary for health workers responding to the pandemic.

In addition, Biden also issued an executive order to ensure a data-driven response to COVID-19 and future high-consequence public health threats. Consistent with this policy, the heads of all executive departments and agencies are to facilitate the gathering, sharing and publication of COVID-19-related data in coordination with the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Response.
 

Focus on Health Equity

In our ongoing coverage, we report on the challenges, opportunities and success stories as work continues to build a healthcare system that works for everyone.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

News
CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors CMS issues final rule on healthcare technology access for seniors The rule is meant to ease undue burden for innovators and speed access to potentially lifesaving technologies.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...