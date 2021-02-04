Biden chooses Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Topics
Reimbursement
Department of Justice tells Supreme Court it supports Affordable Care Act
DOJ now supports ACA, it tells Supreme Court
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
AI can help make physicians' lives easier
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Biden administration announces next round of HHS hires
Biden administration announces next round of HHS hires
Community Benefit
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
California taps Blue Shield to oversee an equitable vaccine distribution plan
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Leading health systems form Truveta to aggregate and sell anonymized patient data
Health systems form Truveta to compile and sell anonymized patient data
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Biden chooses Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Biden chooses Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead CMS
Patient Engagement
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Active consumers will decelerate health spending
Pharmacy
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Population Health
Humana launches Care Support pilot to help Medicare Advantage members manage chronic conditions
Humana launches Care Support pilot for MA members
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Report shows 'vast improvement' in state telehealth reimbursement policies
Mergers & Acquisitions
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University by joining clinical practices
RWJBarnabas furthers partnership with Rutgers University
Feb 18 More on Medicare & Medicaid

Biden chooses Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Brooks-LaSure formerly worked for the Obama Administration within CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has selected Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The Obama-era policy official who helped implement the Affordable Care Act was deemed a frontrunner for the position earlier this month by Politico. 

She most recently served as a managing director at Manatt Health, where she provided policy analysis and strategic advice to healthcare stakeholders across the private and public sectors.

Brooks-LaSure has also previously completed stints at federal-level health agencies. She was deputy director of policy and regulation at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight within CMS, and before that was director of coverage policy at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to her time with the Obama administration, she worked on Capitol Hill for the House Ways and Means Committee, where she forged a working-relationship with Xavier Barrera, Biden's pick to lead the HHS.

WHY THIS MATTERS

If confirmed by the Senate, Brooks-LaSure will oversee the $1 trillion agency that controls Medicare and Medicaid.

She will likely be tasked with continuing to unwind some of the controversial policies implemented under the former administration.

Already under the Biden administration, CMS has opened a special enrollment period for the ACA, notified states that it would begin to roll back Medicaid work requirements, and has begun reviews into the public charge rule as well as any policies that undermine the ACA, Medicaid or the Health Insurance Marketplace.

THE LARGER TREND

Brooks-LaSure will be taking the reins from Elizabeth Richter, who was named acting administrator until a permanent chief was chosen.

While Brooks-LaSure has yet to be officially named administrator, the Biden administration released its latest round of HHS hires on Wednesday.

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

