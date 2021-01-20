Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces final 184 participants in the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport Model
CMS announces final 184 participants in the ET3 Model
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Executives rate provider burnout as a disrupting force in healthcare
Executives see burnout as a disruptive force in healthcare
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
NY nursing home staffing legislation set to save lives, money
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920M hospital
Compliance & Legal
Free COVID-19 testing opens up potential for fraud
Free COVID-19 testing opens up potential for fraud
Policy and Legislation
Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
Biden announces national vaccine finder website, May 1 eligibility for all adults
Community Benefit
Biden administration invests in expanding COVID-19 testing and treatments
Biden administration invests in COVID-19 testing and treatments
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Amazon Care's nationwide telehealth expansion 'may be bigger than the sum of the parts,' says firm
Amazon's telehealth expansion may draw from lessons learned
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
More than 200,000 sign up in ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
OCR extends comment period on HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
Providers get greater reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccine
Providers get greater payment for COVID-19 vaccines
Population Health
Long-term stroke death rates are higher among Black Medicare patients
Stroke death rates higher among Black Medicare patients
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Amazon confirms nationwide expansion of telehealth services
Amazon confirms nationwide expansion of telehealth services
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trinity Health grows outpatient care network with Premier Health deal
Trinity Health grows outpatient care network with Premier Health deal
States will get $12 billion to increase testing, and vulnerable populations will get $150 million for monoclonal antibody treatments.

Mallory Hackett, Associate Editor

(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new funding aimed at helping schools reopen and to expand access to COVID-19 testing and treatments among underserved populations.

On Wednesday, HHS made two funding announcements – to invest more than $12 billion to expand COVID-19 testing, as well as $150 million to increase access to monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatments for patients in vulnerable communities.

A chunk of the money is going to schools to establish COVID-19-screening testing programs for teachers, staff and students. With the American Rescue Plan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $10 billion to states in early April through existing funding pipelines.

The CDC is also putting $2.25 billion into reducing health disparities among racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural areas. It's offering grants to public health departments that will improve testing and contact-tracing capabilities, develop innovative mitigation and prevention strategies, upgrade data collection and reporting, and address social determinants of health related to COVID-19.

An additional $150 million will go to vulnerable communities to assist administration of monoclonal antibody treatments. The money may be used to increase staffing, set up infusion centers and purchase necessary equipment, HHS said.

The support will focus on communities that CDC has determined to be particularly vulnerable based on its social vulnerability index.

WHY THIS MATTERS

These funding announcements bring to life two of the key points in President Biden's American Rescue Plan: safely reopening schools and supporting communities struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

THE LARGER TREND

This is the second time in recent weeks the federal government has intervened to ramp up testing. In February, HHS invested $650 million to expand testing for K-8 schools and in underserved settings such as homeless shelters.

The U.S. has now vaccinated 12% of the total population, according to the CDC.

As vaccination efforts continue to move forward, President Biden last week shared a pledge to make all adult Americans eligible for the vaccine by May 1, with the hope that families will be able to reunite outside at Fourth of July barbecues.

ON THE RECORD

"COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity," said HHS Acting Secretary Norris Cochran.

"As part of the Biden Administration's National Strategy, HHS will continue to expand our capacity to get testing to the individuals and the places that need it most, so we can prevent transmission of the virus and defeat the pandemic."

Twitter: @HackettMallory
Email the writer: mhackett@himss.org

Focus on Health Equity

This month we will be reporting on the challenges, opportunities and success stories as work continues to build a healthcare system that works for everyone.

