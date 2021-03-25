Topics
Senate passes moratorium to Medicare sequester cuts
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game
athenahealth attempts to tackle physician burnout through medical coding
Negative operating margins likely to haunt 39% of hospitals in 2021
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Most large hospitals are noncompliant with CMS price transparency rule
AHIP submits testimony for Senate hearing on COVID-19 and improving health equity
Sanford Health begins $300 million initiative to improve rural healthcare access
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Cleveland Clinic teams with Lilly and Anthem on heart surgery option for Lilly health plan
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Special Affordable Care Act enrollment period is extended to August 15 
UnitedHealthcare rolls out virtual option to help patients remotely access hearing care
Uber expands prescription delivery with ScriptDrop
Long-term stroke death rates are higher among Black Medicare patients
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FCC issues guidelines for new round of a $250 million COVID-19 telehealth program
AHA signals opposition to Optum, UnitedHealthGroup's acquisition of Change Healthcare
Mar 25 More on Workforce

athenahealth attempts to tackle physician burnout through medical coding

Physicians spend an average of 90 minutes after hours focused on coding work, according to time and productivity studies.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

(Photo by RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images)(Photo by RUNSTUDIO/Getty Images)

Provider burnout is a persistent problem in healthcare, and it has only been made worse by the added pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. To address this, software and services company athenahealth has rolled out its new Medical Coding solution that aims to ease the administrative burden caused by coding-related work that slows providers down and delays claim submissions.

With the service, athenahealth customers will gain access to coding support via certified specialists who help deliver medical coding within the platform. Communication between the practice and athenahealth's medical coders is integrated directly into the interface and launches from the provider's workflow. 

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

Physicians spend an average of 90 minutes after hours focused on coding work, according to time and productivity studies conducted by athenahealth. Freeing up that time would ostensibly allow staff to focus on higher-value work and spend more time with patients.

The tool has already produced tangible results, with Village Pediatrics – a two-clinician pediatrics primary care practice in Seattle – seeing a 50% reduction in clinicians' time spent coding, a streamlined integration and more billable codes identified.

To be eligible for this service, customers must be live on athenaCollector and athenaClinicals, or the full athenaOne suite. These services are currently available to practices with seven or fewer physicians and will be available to larger customers later this year. 

THE LARGER TREND

The pandemic is taking a toll on the mental and emotional wellbeing of physicians, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease reporting the highest burnout rates during the public health emergency, according to findings from a December physician burnout report from Medscape.

Burnout and the stress of the pandemic – including factors such as personal risk, social distancing and financial uncertainty – appeared to diminish physicians' overall work-life happiness, with only 49% reporting they were happy in 2020, versus 69% pre-pandemic. More than one-third (34%) reported feeling unhappy last year, compared with 19% in 2019.

Nearly 80% of physicians said they felt burned out prior to the pandemic, but one in five said their burnout emerged only last year. Critical care (51%), rheumatology (50%) and infectious disease specialists (49%) ranked among the highest in reporting burnout for the first time since Medscape began surveying on the issue in 2013.

Even prior to the pandemic, burnout among healthcare professionals was a pervasive public health concern, with some studies reporting burnout for more than 50% of clinicians.

One recent study found that reducing provider burden by optimizing flowsheets may have an appreciable effect on this trend.

Most recently, in the 2021 Healthcare Trends Survey Report by staffing solutions company AMN Healthcare, executives identified restoring elective procedures deferred by the COVID-19 pandemic as their primary growth strategy for 2021.

The survey also indicates telehealth management will be the most important skill healthcare executives will need to develop in the coming year.

ON THE RECORD

"We are excited to officially announce our medical coding service, and we are already thrilled with the benefits we are bringing to providers across the network," said Paul Brient, chief product officer at athenahealth.

"Provider organizations are seeing a 30% reduction in coding-related claim scrubs and coding-related denials, based on data from customers using the service for six months or more.

"We believe this service will help reduce cognitive overload and improve work-life balance for the providers in our country that work tirelessly each day to serve their patients."
 

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

