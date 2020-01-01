Anthem settles 2015 cybersecurity breach for $39.5 million

Topics
Reimbursement
BCBS of North Carolina is using risk corridor funds for member retail cards
BCBS of North Carolina is using risk corridor funds for member retail cards
Revenue Cycle Management
Hospital and health system financial leaders want automation tools for revenue cycle management
Financial leaders want automated tools for revenue cycle
Strategic Planning
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors
Supply Chain
Healthcare industry is grappling with the emergence of counterfeit PPE in the COVID-19 battle
Healthcare is grappling with counterfeit PPE
Accounting & Financial Management
Nonprofit hospitals' liquidity supports the ability to repay CARES Act loans, says Fitch
Fitch: Nonprofit liquidity will support CARES repayment
Budgeting
Healthcare expenses for hospital employees increase in 2020, survey shows
Healthcare expenses for hospital employees increase in 2020
Quality and Safety
At UHealth, repurposing old technology is keeping patients and staff safe during COVID-19
UHealth repurposing technology to keep patients and clinicians safe
Billing and Collections
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
HFMA task force releases best practices for resolving patient medical bills
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Remote workforces and virtual infrastructures may be healthcare's future, especially for payers
Payers, other health orgs ripe for going virtual
Operations
Universal Health Services hit with cyberattack that shuts down IT systems
Universal Health hit by massive cyberattack
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
Walmart Health clinics to expand in Georgia, Florida and Chicago
Walmart Health clinics to expand in Georgia, Florida and Chicago
Compliance & Legal
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $4.5 billion in telehealth fraud
DOJ charges 86 defendants with $45B in telehealth fraud
Policy and Legislation
Hospitals get extension of loan repayment in continuing resolution signed by President Trump
Hospitals get extension of loan repayment in CR signed by President Trump
Community Benefit
Independence Blue Cross and Signify Health launch community-based organization network in Philadelphia
Independence and Signify Health launch CBO network in Philadelphia
Accountable Care
AMA and others ask CMS not to finalize proposed ACO quality changes
AMA and others ask CMS not to finalize proposed ACO quality changes
Acute Care
Prior health insurance coverage disruptions linked to issues with healthcare access for cancer patients
Health insurance disruptions linked to access issues
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
HIEs in Colorado have lowered costs for inmate care
Business Intelligence
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
Northwell website patterns predict COVID-19 caseload
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Cigna expands Medicare Advantage offerings to 67 new counties in 2021
Cigna expands Medicare Advantage offerings to 67 new counties
Patient Engagement
Having a unified sales platform is key for payers to navigate a remote open enrollment
Payers need a unified sales platform to navigate remote open enrollment
Pharmacy
EDs should tailor clinical decision support to avoid antibiotic overprescribing, data suggests
CDS may curb ED antibiotic overprescribing
Population Health
Modifiable health risks linked to more than $730 billion in U.S. healthcare costs
Modifiable health risks linked to $730B in costs
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care
How one mental health provider is using its own telehealth spinoff to boost virtual care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Molina adds Affinity Health Plan to Medicaid business for $380 million
Molina acquires Affinity Health Plan for $380M
Oct 01 More on Compliance & Legal

Anthem settles 2015 cybersecurity breach for $39.5 million

This is the last open investigation related to the 2015 cyberattack that breached the PHI of close to 79 million people.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Anthem has reached a $39.5 million settlement with the group of state attorneys general investigating the company's cyberattack that occurred in 2015.

Anthem said it was the victim of a sophisticated state-sponsored criminal attack group. It cooperated with the state attorneys general throughout their investigation and agreed to pay a $39.5 million settlement in connection with their investigation.

The company said it does not believe it violated the law in connection with its data security and is not admitting to any such violations in the settlement.

As part of the settlement, Anthem has undertaken commitments on protecting information. Anthem said it continues to invest in a secure framework, security software and hardware, and security monitoring. It is in relationships with external cybersecurity experts and is active in the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST).

WHY THIS MATTERS

This is the last open investigation related to the 2015 cyberattack and the settlement now resolves the matter.

In 2018, Anthem agreed to pay $16 million to the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights to settle HIPAA violations after the series of cyberattacks exposed the protected health information of close to 79 million people. It was called the largest health data breach in the country.  

Following the investigations, no evidence was found that information obtained through the cyberattack resulted in fraud, Anthem said.

THE LARGER TREND

At the time of the incident, Anthem said its first priority was to ensure that its systems were secure and immediately engaged the FBI and a world-class security organization.

Anthem was among a growing list of companies victimized by these sophisticated state-sponsored crimes. 

The cyberattacker against Anthem was acting on behalf of a foreign government, according to the California Department of Insurance.

The Department of Justice indicted two members of the criminal attack group in 2019.

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

