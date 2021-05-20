Topics
Reimbursement
HIMSSCast: How Oscar Health is taking on legacy players to bring innovation to health insurance
How Oscar Health is bringing innovation to health insurance
Revenue Cycle Management
Revenue cycle directors deal with a competitive market for staff as elective care returns
Revenue cycle directors deal with a competitive market for staff
Strategic Planning
A study in collaboration: 24 hospitals, one health record
HIMSS21: 24 hospitals, one health record
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
White House says data is one key to improving pharma supply chain resilience
White House says data is one key to improving pharma supply chain resilience
Accounting & Financial Management
Employer health costs projected to rise 6.5% in 2022 due in part to COVID-19
Health costs projected to rise 6.5% in 2022
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Atrium Health's quick turnaround allowed for digital innovation during the pandemic
Atrium Health's quick turnaround allowed for digital innovation during the pandemic
Billing and Collections
Cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 patients had substantial financial impact
Cost-sharing waivers for COVID-19 patients had substantial impact
Claims Processing
Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights 
Anthem collaborates with Epic on provider data-driven insights 
Workforce
COVID-19 having an impact on physicians' salaries, though pay remains high
COVID-19 having an impact on physicians' salaries
Operations
Hospitals saw gains in volume, revenue and margin in April, finds Kaufman Hall
Hospitals saw gains in volume, revenue and margin in April
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Providence, Kaiser Permanente announce plans to build new hospital in Southern California
Providence, Kaiser announce plans to build new hospital in SoCal
Compliance & Legal
Federal judge dismisses anti-vax lawsuit brought by Houston Methodist employees
Federal judge dismisses anti-vax lawsuit by Houston Methodist employees
Policy and Legislation
HHS giving hospitals more leeway in using COVID-19 relief funds
HHS giving hospitals more leeway in using COVID-19 relief funds
Community Benefit
UnitedHealthcare introduces community-based collaborative to improve health outcomes, equity
UnitedHealthcare introduces community-based collaborative
Accountable Care
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay quality measure reporting for ACOs
Healthcare organizations ask HHS to delay ACO reporting requirements
Acute Care
Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente invest in at-home acute level care 
Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente invest in at-home acute level care 
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it
Mayo Clinic launches remote diagnostics platform, forms 2 new companies to support it
Business Intelligence
AHIP updates mission in bid to rebrand, commits to mental health and chronic care
AHIP updates mission in bid to rebrand
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead CMS
Patient Engagement
To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person
To make new tech implementations work, patient consultant says to focus on the person
Pharmacy
Biogen teaming with Cigna, CVS Health to increase access to its Alzheimer's drug
Biogen teams with Cigna, CVS Health on Alzheimer's drug
Population Health
Young people drove ER utilization for suicide attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic
Young people drove ER utilization for suicide attempts during pandemic
Risk Management
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform
Telehealth
The importance of engaging health plan members in virtual care
The importance of engaging health plan members in virtual care
Mergers & Acquisitions
Humana acquiring onehome in effort to expand value-based home care
Humana acquiring onehome in bid to expand value-based home care
May 20 More on Claims Processing

Anthem collaborates with Epic to give providers more data-driven insights 

Providers will be able to send prior authorizations through Epic instead of using phone or fax.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Anthem has announced a collaboration with Epic to facilitate secure, bi-directional exchange of health information between providers and Anthem's affiliated health plans. 

This initiative leverages Epic's Payer Platform for data-driven insights in care decisions. Clinical data, as well as admissions, discharge, and transfer data from hospital stays, will be integrated with Anthem's operating system for an interoperable exchange of information between health plans and providers.

"As an organization committed to a digital-first approach, we know that enhancing the interoperability of health data is critical in redefining the future of healthcare," said Ashok Chennuru, chief Data and Insights Officer at Anthem. 

Anthem's work with Epic stands to benefit more than 14.7 million consumers in Anthem's affiliated health plans who see clinicians using Epic's software, Chennuru said.

"By better bridging communications between providers and health plans, this connection is making it possible for patients to receive timely access to appropriate care," said Alan Hutchison, vice president of Population Health at Epic. 

WHY THIS MATTERS

The interoperability capability is intended to help close clinical and medication gaps. 

It will also help to streamline administrative processes, such as prior authorization, which has been an issue for hospitals and physicians.

Providers will be able to send prior authorizations through Epic instead of using the phone or fax. Health plans can then quickly make decisions and electronically communicate back to the provider.

Anthem will be able to capture consumer health information provided by clinicians, analyze that data and develop data-driven insights. These insights can then be delivered back to the care team – in near real-time – to flag potential care needs and address care gaps such as medication adherence.

Providers will be notified when their patients are discharged from the hospital and encouraged to conduct more timely follow-up care

Payer Platform is available to health systems and providers that use Epic, such as an initial group of health systems that includes the MetroHealth System, an essential system based in Cleveland that operates four hospitals, four emergency departments, more than 20 health centers and 40 additional sites. MetroHealth's initial focus on Payer Platform will be on care management and improving follow-up care.

To advance digital health, and as a part of its broader Health OS strategy, Anthem will also integrate this near real-time data with claims data and health information that Anthem receives from sources such as health information exchanges, labs companies and other partners. This approach enables providers to have a longitudinal view of a consumers' health, helping clinicians make more informed decisions, Anthem said.

THE LARGER TREND

This work does not address CMS' interoperability rule, finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in January. 

The rule requires payers to implement application program interfaces for data sharing and to streamline prior authorization. Medicaid, CHIP and individual market Qualified Health Plans payers must build, implement and maintain the APIs to enable provider access to their patients' data and streamline the prior authorization process.

ON THE RECORD

"Being able to better communicate and reduce the amount of time we need to spend on administrative processes will allow our clinicians to spend more time delivering care," said Dr. David Kaelber, chief medical Informatics officer at MetroHealth. "Improving exchange and interoperability of data will help us give consumers the healthcare experience they have come to expect."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

