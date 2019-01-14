Anonymous-affiliated hacker slapped with 10-year prison sentence for Boston Children's cyberattack

Topics
Reimbursement
Change Healthcare and Health Fidelity partner for greater risk adjustment accuracy
Change, Health Fidelity partner on risk adjustment
Revenue Cycle Management
Mid-revenue cycle management improvement market expected to grow over the coming years
Mid-rev cycle improvement market set to grow
Strategic Planning
Intermountain Healthcare-led generic drug venture CivicaRx garners new members including NYU Langone, Memorial Hermann, Oschner
Intermountain Healthcare-led generic drug venture CivicaRx reveals new members
Capital Finance
Venture investment in the U.S. and Europe hit a record in 2018, report shows
Venture investment hit records in 2018
Supply Chain
Here's a big supply chain cost-savings opportunity: physician preference items
Why managing PPIs in your supply chain can save money
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare cost variations between regions attributed to price, usage
Price, usage lead to regional cost variation
Budgeting
How employers can improve cancer care and costs, based on a National Alliance roadmap
How employers can improve cancer care and costs
Quality and Safety
Surgeons under stress make more mistakes in the operating room, study finds
Stressed surgeons make more mistakes
Billing and Collections
Billing and payment tech becoming more responsive, survey finds
Responsive billing methods coming to the fore
Claims Processing
Change, TIBCO use blockchain to build smart contract system for payers
Change, TIBCO build smart contract system for payers
Workforce
For New York hospitals, first-ever citywide nurse residency program will help retention, curb burnout
New York hospitals partner on first-ever citywide nurse residency program
Operations
After bitter closure, rural Texas hospital defies the norm and reopens
After bitter closure, rural Texas hospital defies the norm and reopens
Medical Devices
Apple is developing custom health information tracking chips
Apple is developing custom health chips
Hospital/physician relations
Physicians employed by hospitals and corporations more dissatisfied than independent doctors
Hospital-employed physicians less satisfied, burnout prevalent
Construction & Facilities Management
Mayo Clinic leads among the biggest hospital construction projects that kicked off in September
9 big healthcare construction projects that kicked off in September
Compliance & Legal
Anonymous-affiliated hacker slapped with 10-year prison sentence for Boston Children's cyberattack
Infamous hacker gets 10 years for Boston Children's cyberattack
Policy and Legislation
More than three-quarters of Americans believe health system is experiencing a 'major crisis'
70 percent say healthcare is 'in crisis'
Community Benefit
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Kaiser Permanente commits $1.65 million to California wildfire relief efforts
Accountable Care
Groups call on CMS to push out Medicare Shared Savings Program application deadline
CMS should extend MSSP deadline, groups tell agency
Acute Care
New Mexico cuts readmissions, improves ED care with middleware that enables information sharing
How New Mexico cut readmissions, improved ED care with middleware technology
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Med schools, teaching hospitals are 3% of GDP
Analytics
Healthcare AI market expected to surge from $2.1 to $36.1 billion by 2025
Healthcare AI market could hit $36B by 2025
Business Intelligence
Cleveland Clinic fires doctor who posted anti-semitic comments, threats on social media
Cleveland Clinic fires doctor for anti-semitic comments, threats on social media
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Most Medicare Advantage beneficiaries say the plan doesn't incentivize action to improve health
Most MA beneficiaries say plan lacks health incentives
Patient Engagement
Cerner and CoverMyMeds integrate prescription prices and a patient's ability to pay within EHR
Cerner, CoverMyMeds integrate drug prices into EHR
Pharmacy
Rheumatology group urges CMS to use caution when considering IPI drug pricing model
ACR urges caution over IPI drug pricing model
Population Health
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics to overhaul care management program
Advocate Aurora Health uses predictive analytics
Risk Management
(UPDATED)Camp Fire in Northern California damages Adventist Health Feather River Hospital, patients evacuated
(UPDATED)Camp wildfire damages hospital, patients evacuated
Telehealth
Hospitals are turning to telehealth to manage scarce physician resources
Hospitals with scarce resources turn to telehealth
Mergers & Acquisitions
Judge rejects DOJ motion to delay response in CVS/Aetna case due to government shutdown
Shutdown no reason for delay in CVS/Aetna response, judge rules
Jan 14 More on Compliance & Legal

Anonymous-affiliated hacker slapped with 10-year prison sentence for Boston Children's cyberattack

The federal judge in Boston who handed down the sentence called Gottesfeld a "self-aggrandizing menace."

Beth Jones Sanborn, Managing Editor

Almost three years after his arrest on charges related to cyberattacks he carried out against Boston Children's hospital and another facility, Anonymous-affiliated hacker Martin Gottesfeld was sentenced to a little more than ten years in prison for perpetrating the damaging cyberattacks, according to a Reuters report.

The federal judge in Boston who handed down the sentence called Gottesfeld a "self-aggrandizing menace" and said his crime was "contemptible, invidious and loathsome."

For his part, Gottesfeld said he planned to appeal the decision, and not only did he not have any regrets, but said he "wished he could have done more," the report said.

In addition to the lengthy prison sentence, Gottesfeld must also pay nearly $443,000 in restitution. Gottesfeld was found guilty of two counts, including conspiracy to damage protected computers, in August.

THE IMPACT

The DDOS cyberattacks Gottesfeld waged started with a residential treatment facility in Framingham, Massachusetts and then moved to a larger and more notorious attack on Boston Children's Hospital. According to Daniel Nigrin, CIO at Boston Children's, the facility never "went dark" but the attack disrupted the hospital network for two weeks.

The system had to shut down external websites for a significant amount of time at a time of year when it was staging an annual walkathon. One of the websites shut down was one that sourced donations, and though he couldn't give an exact figure, Nigrin said the loss was significant enough that they made a claim against their cyberinsurance for the event.

The cyberattack also crippled internet services used to treat patients, Reuters said.

THE TREND

The attacks stemmed from Gottesfeld's upset over a child custody dispute that in 2014 was ongoing and involved a Connecticut teenager named Justina Pelletier. The case had garnered significant public attention. Pelletier had been deemed a ward of the state of Massachusetts after a dispute over a diagnosis erupted between her parents and Boston Children's Hospital.

The hospital had determined that her health problems were psychiatric and argued that her parents were interfering in treatment. Gottesfeld disagreed with the diagnosis and advocated for her release online. Eventually, he launched the cyberattacks for which he has been sentenced, then later in 2016 attempted to flee the country via powerboat amidst a federal investigation. He was rescued at sea by a Disney Cruise Line ship after his own boat became disabled off the coast of Cuba. A tip about his rescue at sea led agents to Florida who took him into custody. He had three laptops with him, according to an FBI affidavit.

ON THE RECORD

"This was not a tens of thousands of dollars thing, it was significantly more than that," said Daniel Nigrin, commenting earlier to HFN on the financial ramifications of the cyberattack.

"It was your arrogance and misplaced pride that has been on display in this case from the very beginning that led you to believe you know more than the doctors at Boston Children's Hospital,"  U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said, according to the Boston Herald.

Twitter: @BethJSanborn
Email the writer: beth.sanborn@himssmedia.com
 

