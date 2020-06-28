Topics
Reimbursement
Trinity Heath anticipates $2 billion in losses and further layoffs as COVID-19 continues
Revenue Cycle Management
Healthcare CFOs look to technology and automation for COVID-19 recovery
Strategic Planning
Health Partners adds Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania to network
Capital Finance
Healthcare real estate remains attractive to investors despite COVID-19 pandemic
Supply Chain
National stockpiling standards are needed to address product shortages, Premier says
Accounting & Financial Management
Credit downgrades aren't attributable to COVID-19, but cash flow will be a challenge
Budgeting
A dynamic healthcare budget process may trump traditional budgeting in terms of accuracy, flexibility
Quality and Safety
Mayo Clinic announces advanced care at home model with Medically Home
Billing and Collections
Blue Shield of California is offering providers up to $200 million during COVID-19 crisis
Claims Processing
Epic connects with HCSC on payer data exchange platform
Workforce
Behavioral health is an overlooked need for healthcare workers during COVID-19
Operations
Bright Health Plan to expand into new markets in 2021
Medical Devices
Report says Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 day system cuts diabetes management costs
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Construction & Facilities Management
Kaiser Permanente cancels plans for $900 million headquarters in Oakland
Compliance & Legal
American Hospital Association to appeal ruling on price transparency lawsuit
Policy and Legislation
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to end ACA as COVID-19 cases rise
Community Benefit
Parkview Medical Center is leveraging community partnerships to tackle SDOH
Accountable Care
Encounter notifications spur a better transition of care that prevents readmissions
Acute Care
New Orleans hospital provides microcosm of COVID-19's effects on ED volumes
Ambulatory Care
Medical schools, teaching hospitals account for 3% of US GDP, report shows
Analytics
Colorado HIEs have improved outcomes, costs for jails via speedy information access
Business Intelligence
While the price of healthcare is growing, utilization is dropping and price variations persist, report says
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
HHS has reduced backlog of Medicare appeals by almost half
Patient Engagement
Loneliness is an issue for COVID-19 patients that tech alone can't solve, says former HIMSS employee
Pharmacy
Compounded drug market needs transparency, more regulatory certainty, says Pew
Population Health
In an open letter, Chicago hospitals called systemic racism a public health crisis
Risk Management
Cybersecurity needs to be put in business terms
Telehealth
340 organizations tell Congress to make telehealth permanent 
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advocate Aurora Health, Beaumont Health explore merger
Jun 30 More on Reimbursement

American Hospital Association asks Congress for more action as health systems expect to lose $323 billion

HHS is expected to renew the Public Health Emergency before it expires in July, tweeted Michael Caputo, HHS's assistant secretary for public affairs.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Hospitals and health systems continue to suffer the financial strain of COVID-19 at an estimated cost of over $20 billion a month, according to the American Hospital Association.

In a new report, the AHA estimates an additional $120.5 billion in financial losses from July through December due to lower patient volumes. These estimates are in addition to the $202.6 billion in losses between March and June, according to the AHA in a report released last month. 

This brings total losses for the nation's hospitals and health systems to at least $323.1 billion in 2020. 

Hospitals and health systems are reporting average declines of 19.5% in inpatient volume and 34.5% in outpatient volume relative to baseline levels from 2019. In addition, most hospitals and health systems do not expect volume to return to baseline levels in 2020. 

While potentially catastrophic, these projected losses may under-represent the full financial losses hospitals will face this year, as the analysis does not account for currently increasing case rates in certain states, or potential subsequent surges of the pandemic occurring later this year, the AHA said.

If the current surge trends continue, the financial impact on hospitals and health systems could be even more significant.

The report takes into account the additional costs of acquiring personal protective equipment as patient volumes return, but does not include any direct COVID-19 treatment costs hospitals may incur, particularly if there are future surges. 

Other expenses, such as increased acquisition costs for drugs and non-PPE supplies and equipment, are also not included in these estimates. 

Thus, the estimated losses in today's report do not reflect the full financial impact of the pandemic on America's hospitals and health systems in 2020. Nor do they include the long-term effects of the pandemic beyond 2020, the AHA said.

WHY THIS MATTERS

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack is requesting Congress to take more action to support health systems and hospitals, but is not giving specifics.

The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, and in fact only two states – Rhode Island and Connecticut – have reported a decline in cases, according to CNN.

In a tweet late yesterday, Michael Caputo, the assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for public affairs, said HHS is expected to renew the Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19 before it expires. It has already been renewed once.

The PHE is scheduled to expire in July.

THE LARGER TREND

Congress has allocated $175 billion to date, though providers have not seen all of the funding.

The Provider Relief Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, allocated $100 billion, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act added another $75 billion.

The Department of Health and Human Services has distributed $50 billion in a general allocation to hospitals and more than $60 billion in targeted relief to hot spot areas, tribal and rural hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, safety net hospitals and sole Medicaid providers.

In addition, HHS allocated an unspecified amount to reimburse claims for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured patients. 

ON THE RECORD

"This pandemic has shown once again why America's hospitals and health systems are indispensable cornerstones of their communities," said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. "However, hospitals and health systems are in the midst of the greatest financial crisis in our history, as we continue to fight this pandemic at the same time that non-COVID patient visits remain down. While we appreciate the support to date from Congress and the Administration, this report clearly shows that we are not out of the woods. More action is needed urgently to support our nation's hospitals and health systems and front-line staff."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

