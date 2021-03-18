Amazon Care's nationwide telehealth expansion 'may be bigger than the sum of the parts,' says firm

Topics
Reimbursement
CMS announces final 184 participants in the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport Model
CMS announces final 184 participants in the ET3 Model
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Executives rate provider burnout as a disrupting force in healthcare
Executives see burnout as a disruptive force in healthcare
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
NY nursing home staffing legislation set to save lives, money
Medical Devices
Wound dressings have a significant impact on total cost of care
Expensive wound dressings impact cost of care
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920 million hospital
Michigan Medicine to resume construction on $920M hospital
Compliance & Legal
Most large hospitals are noncompliant with CMS price transparency rule
Most large hospitals are noncompliant with price transparency rule
Policy and Legislation
House passes bill to stave off millions in Medicare sequester cuts
House passes bill to stave off millions in Medicare sequester cuts
Community Benefit
Biden administration invests in expanding COVID-19 testing and treatments
Biden administration invests in COVID-19 testing and treatments
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Amazon Care's nationwide telehealth expansion 'may be bigger than the sum of the parts,' says firm
Amazon's telehealth expansion may draw from lessons learned
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
More than 200,000 sign up in ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
OCR extends comment period on HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
Providers get greater reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccine
Providers get greater payment for COVID-19 vaccines
Population Health
Long-term stroke death rates are higher among Black Medicare patients
Stroke death rates higher among Black Medicare patients
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
FCC issues guidelines for new round of a $250 million COVID-19 telehealth program
FCC issues guidelines for $250M telehealth program
Mergers & Acquisitions
AHA signals opposition to Optum, UnitedHealthGroup's acquisition of Change Healthcare
AHA decries Optum/UHG acquisition of Change Healthcare
View more
Mar 18 More on Business Intelligence

Amazon Care's nationwide telehealth expansion 'may be bigger than the sum of the parts,' says firm

Lessons learned from the folding of Haven may inform the retail giant's approach in this latest venture.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

(Photo by Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images)(Photo by Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Amazon signaled its intention this week to expand its Amazon Care app-based telehealth services to its employees and to other companies across the U.S. – services that to date have only been available to the retail giant's Washington-based workforce.

This prompted reaction from an Illinois-based consulting firm, which said the end result "may turn out to be bigger than the sum of the parts."

Amazon's announcement on Wednesday confirmed months of rumors that Amazon Care would be making an expansion effort, and as part of that push its services would be available to other Washington-based companies starting this week and to other companies nationwide this summer.

Amazon Care also offers in-person services, which will be expanded to Washington, Baltimore and other cities in the coming months.

At this point, the costs of video care, care chat and mobile-care services are subsidized by Amazon for employees and their dependents, and there is no cost to enroll in Amazon Care. In-home visits incur a fee. 

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

Paddy Padmanabhan, founder and CEO of Damo Consulting, a growth strategy and digital transformation advisory firm that works with healthcare enterprises and global technology companies, said the effort deviates from previous initiatives in one critical respect: Amazon Care threads together a number of disparate healthcare initiatives into one offering.

Padmanabhan pointed to Amazon's history of making small acquisitions and essentially using them as a crucible for experimentation, specifically pointing to the Pillpack pharma distribution business and the Care Medical physician practice. 

In 2018, Amazon acquired virtual pharmacy PillPack for about $1 billion, marking its expansion into prescription medication. PillPack delivers medications in pre-sorted dose packaging, coordinates refills and renewals and ensures that shipments are sent on time.

The service targets people who take multiple daily prescriptions. Care Medical, meanwhile, contracts with Amazon Care to provide healthcare services.

Not all of Amazon's forays have gone as smoothly. Haven, a healthcare company formed three years ago by finance and tech giants Amazon, Berkshire-Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, ended its independent operations in February.

Ultimately, nothing substantial emerged from the collaboration except for a few pilot programs, such as one announced in November 2019 and offered to about 30,000 JP Morgan Chase employees in Ohio and Arizona. Under the program, the workers would have the choice of two health plans for 2020 to be run by Cigna and Aetna.

Padmanabhan called the Haven situation a "debacle," but said it may have provided some lessons on the mechanics of primary care that Amazon has used to refine the Amazon Care offering.

"What will Amazon's entry into virtual care mean for other telehealth players such as Teladoc? We have to approach the healthcare market with an abundance mindset," said Padmanabhan.

"The $3 trillion U.S healthcare market has plenty of room for innovators and incumbents. There isn't going to be just one winner, and the overall market may even expand to accommodate new products and services. Competition and innovation will result in lower costs and improved quality of care."

Last year, Teledoc bought Livongo, whose principles unveiled Transcarent, a company which also promotes the reimagining of healthcare through digital innovation. CEO Greg Tullman wants to overhaul employer-sponsored healthcare for a better quality of care and affordability, which also has echoes of Haven's mission. 

It's not yet clear how Amazon Care will work in conjunction with health insurance if it's provided by other companies. Currently, the services are not billed to health insurance or count toward a user's deductible.

Right now, the costs of video care, care chat and mobile care services are subsidized by Amazon for employees and their dependents, and there's no cost to enroll in Amazon Care. In-home visits incur a fee.

"In the emerging era of healthcare consumerism, the ones who succeed though will have good customer feedback loops, listen carefully to what customers need and want, and build their technology-led offerings to deliver superior customer experiences," Padmanabhan said.

THE LARGER TREND

Amazon will be joining with other telehealth apps that are muscling their way onto the national stage. Digital retail pharmacy NowRx recently announced it would be expanding into telehealth beginning with pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Those offering telehealth in multiple states will likely have to contend with changing regulations around virtual care as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to slowly abate.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day

The onset of the COVID-19 crisis a year ago, with its widespread quarantines and lockdowns, offered telemedicine its moment to shine after years of under-fulfilled promise. As states look toward a post-pandemic world it's time to build on that promise.

News
HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April HHS extends COVID-19 public health emergency declaration until April This action marks the fourth time HHS has extended the declaration that has paid parity for telehealth and continues reporting waivers.
Whitepapers
Clinical Quality Measures 101 Clinical Quality Measures 101 Although quality-reporting programs such as meaningful use provide incentives to help providers implement and use electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and report on clinical data, practices often need help deciding what data to collect, which measures to report ...