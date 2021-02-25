Advancements in automation are cutting into the rising costs of manual healthcare transactions

Topics
U.S. hospitals and health systems face a long road to recovery
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
The top ten things CEOs got right during the pandemic
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Biomaterials could mean better vaccines, virus-fighting surfaces in hospitals
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Methodist Hospital of Southern California uses automated contact tracing to contain COVID-19
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Hospitals want $35 billion in $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Automating 'high level' healthcare tasks can create high value savings
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
As insurers end grace period for COVID-19 hospital costs, out-of-pocket costs may rise
A more active role for consumers will decelerate health spending over the next two decades
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Human rights law can provide a fair, transparent framework for vaccine allocations
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth used less in disadvantaged areas, Health Affairs study finds
Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University agree to form an academic health system
Feb 25 More on Reimbursement

Advancements in automation are cutting into the rising costs of manual healthcare transactions

Prior authorizations in particular are a complex, time-consuming function that would be well served by technology.

Jeff Lagasse, Associate Editor

Inefficiency is an issue that continues to plague many areas of healthcare, particularly when it comes to manual administrative functions. While the industry is increasingly harnessing technology -- evidenced by the use of telehealth and the push for electronic health record interoperability -- administrative complexity continues to be burdensome, and largely paper- and fax-driven. This essentially means cost savings are being left on the table.

Healthcare technology and research firm CAQH recently released a report detailing the extent to which savings could be achieved by adding automation and AI-powered tech to this administrative morass. While the industry has so far avoided about $122 billion in costs by streamlining certain processes, there now exists an opportunity to save an additional $16.3 billion by fully automating certain manual transactions.

One of the biggest sources of these untapped savings is in the area of prior authorizations. April Todd, CAQH senior vice president, said that prior authorizations are still mostly manual, relying on inefficient technologies such as fax machines.

"One of the things that has made prior authorization and attachments challenging for the industry is that, as opposed to every other transaction, there is not a standard specified in HIPAA to exchange medical documentation," said Todd. "Vendors, plans and providers are hesitant to develop a solution because they might have to change course later on if (the Department of Health and Human Services) decides to address the issue."

There are other avenues that are ripe for savings as well, particularly when it comes to claims status. Once a provider submits a claim, they're oftentimes not sure what the status is in terms of their reimbursement. They also are required to send additional documentation to prove a claim, and that can be a time-consuming and complex process. Medical documentation is another manual function that's ripe for an automation overhaul.

But prior authorizations remain a particular challenge. According to Todd, the actual transaction standard that has been specified in HIPAA is not as clean or as specified as it could be. Adding to the complexity are numerous state regulations regarding prior authorizations, with some states requiring manual intervention, determinations to be mailed, and a phone consultation between the provider and the health plan. That only adds to the inefficiency.

THE AUTOMATION PICTURE

The reason automation is still being implemented in fits and starts in healthcare is because the technology is only now catching up to the need. There have been some signs of improvement over the past year. Before 2020, the share of prior authorizations that were automated stood at about 13%. Last year that shot up to 21%, the largest increase seen in some time. 

Todd hopes it's the beginning of a trend. And it may well be, given that health plans, providers and vendors have all put a renewed focus on prior authorization automation -- improving the standards, or in some cases introducing new standards that have helped shepherd the technology into more mainstream use.

While that's the current focus, the true beginning of this new wave of automation started with claims.

"After HIPAA was passed, some of the transactions plans started with were the ones that were much more frequent," Todd said. "Claims especially make up lots of volume. And providers really care about it because they want to get paid quickly. Looking in the index, 96% of claims transactions are electronic and move very quickly, so the industry really started there, and also with eligibility transactions.

"When you look at other transactions that followed that, they're less voluminous," she said. "Prior authorizations in particular, for each transaction they cause a lot of burden in terms of time, but from a volume perspective they don't happen nearly as often as a claim or benefit transaction."

Luckily, while the cost of manual transactions is increasing, the cost of automation is actually decreasing, as electronic processes become even more efficient and chip away at transaction costs. A sustained effort is needed for this trend to continue, though, as healthcare continues to add layers of complexity -- from value-based payment models and telehealth to technological changes that may require more detail on a prior authorization. 

"As those advancements and complexities continue to evolve, our transactions need to make sure they're structured in a way that can accommodate those changes," Todd said. "Transactions aren't updated as frequently as they should be, so complex needs are moving to manual processes. So we need to put in the effort of updating our manual transactions."

The $16 billion annual savings opportunity is a fluid number; it was lower last year and may be even higher next year. That's due primarily to the increase in costs of manual processes. Actually achieving those savings will require effort and vigilance on the part of the industry.

"It's something where we need to continuously be looking at how it can improve the transactions and keep them up to date," said Todd, "so it's a call for the industry to stay engaged."
 

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Forty-four percent of healthcare CFOs say the pandemic will drive an increase in partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.
