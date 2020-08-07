To achieve healthcare equity, telehealth must be expanded to rural and underserved communities 

Topics
Reimbursement
Eliminating audio-only telehealth coverage could put safety net clinics at risk
Eliminating audio-only telehealth coverage puts safety net clinics at risk
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
Andrew Witty becomes CEO of UnitedHealth Group as David Wichmann retires
Andrew Witty becomes CEO of UnitedHealth Group
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet federal response to COVID-19, officials say
Strategic National Stockpile is ready to meet response to COVID-19
Accounting & Financial Management
Healthcare venture fundraising rises to a new high of $17 billion
Venture fundraising rises to a high of $17B
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
Health system flags vulnerability in Epic COVID-19 vaccine scheduler
Health system flags vulnerability in Epic COVID-19 vaccine scheduler
Billing and Collections
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Northwell Health rescinds more than 2,500 patient medical bill lawsuits
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Healthcare employment falls for the first time since last April
Operations
How to prepare for the next health crisis? Epic, Teladoc and others have ideas
How to prepare for the next health crisis? Epic, Teladoc and others have ideas
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
Quality of initial training makes a big difference in EHR satisfaction, KLAS report finds
Poor EHR training brings down provider satisfaction
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Cigna eliminates prior authorization requirements for some CT exams
Cigna eliminates PA requirements for some CT exams
Community Benefit
Onyx Technology and AMA Innovations partner to build interoperability tool
Onyx Technology, AMA Innovations partner to build interoperability tool
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
HIMSS Stage 7 explained: Only six organizations worldwide have achieved this status on three different maturity models
HIMSS Stage 7 explained
Business Intelligence
U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation
U.S. healthcare system could save $16.3B through workflow automation
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
Humana posts $274 million loss in the fourth quarter
Humana posts $274M loss in Q4
Patient Engagement
Humana teams up with DispatchHealth to provide home healthcare services
Humana teams with DispatchHealth on home healthcare
Pharmacy
Johnson & Johnson submits its COVID-19 vaccine for EAU
Johnson & Johnson submits COVID-19 vaccine for EAU
Population Health
Walmart joins the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, while COVAX plans vaccine distribution
Walmart joins FRP program; COVAX plans vaccine distribution
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Telehealth has improved behavioral healthcare, but policy changes are needed for access
Policy changes needed for behavioral telehealth access
Mergers & Acquisitions
Healthcare M&A among medical device and diagnostics firms primed for increase
Medical device, diagnostics M&A poised to increase
View more
Aug 07, 2020 More on Telehealth

To achieve healthcare equity, telehealth must be expanded to rural and underserved communities 

Reform efforts must be coupled with significant and targeted investment to bridge the digital divide, says Dr. Jason Tibbels of Teladoc. 

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

Dr. Jason Tibbels of Teladoc speaks during a virtual Ways and Means meeting.Dr. Jason Tibbels of Teladoc speaks during a virtual Ways and Means meeting.

The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a boom for telehealth, with its future now being shaped by Congress and federal policy.

The need and the challenges for telehealth use in rural and underserved communities are the focus of a House Ways and Means Committee Rural and Urban Underserved Task Force. On Thursday, the task force held a roundtable discussion, "Examining the Role of Telehealth during COVID-19 and Beyond."

"The greatest threat to healthcare equity may be not taking action to expand telehealth for the most vulnerable," said Dr. Jason Tibbels, chief quality officer for Teladoc, a leading telehealth provider.

HIMSS20 Digital

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Reform efforts must be coupled with significant and targeted investment to bridge the digital divide and to remove barriers for underserved populations, he said. But telehealth is not a silver bullet to solve social and structural challenges in healthcare, Tibbels added.

Committee Co-chair Rep. Dr. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said rural hospitals have a skewed payment system because they don't receive as much revenue as other hospitals and have lower volume.

Ways and Means Worker and Family Support Subcommittee Chairman Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., focused on the community health centers that serve more than 28 million low-income and disproportionately uninsured patients in rural and underserved urban areas.

Many have inadequate broadband services, Davis said. They are not using telehealth because: 36% of center personnel say they lack reimbursement; 23% cite lack of funding for equipment; and 21% lack training for providing telehealth. 

"More rural than urban clinics reported inadequate broadband services," Davis said.

Many have not fared well during the pandemic, with the result that 1,900 are temporarily closed.

A recent JAMA report found that 41% of consumers lack high-speed internet access, said Committee Co-chair Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

"There's already bipartisan consensus on several legislative proposals for telehealth," said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., citing the bipartisan Protecting Access to Post-Covid-19 Telehealth Act he and others introduced in July.

WHY THIS MATTERS

For providers, one of the most important considerations in continuing telehealth is the parity of payment that currently exists between an in-person physician visit and one conducted virtually. This ends when the public health emergency is lifted.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently proposed changes to expand certain telehealth flexibilities permanently, especially in rural areas, in the 2021 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule. The proposed rule was released just after President Trump's executive order on Improving Rural and Telehealth Access.

CMS made no mention in the proposed rule on whether the parity payment aspect will remain.

One reason this is so important is because of the cost to hospitals and physician practices to implement the technology, staffing and training needed for the infrastructure to work within privacy standards. 

"Many providers are deciding it's not worth it because they don't know if they will be reimbursed post-pandemic," said Dr. Ateev Mehrotra, associate professor in the Department of Health Care Policy of Harvard Medical School.

Also in question is the continued high utilization of telehealth. The current use of telemedicine is half of what it was at its peak, Mehrotra said. He believes telehealth works in those cases in which a patient has barriers to seeing a physician in-person, such as in nursing home visits, but otherwise coverage should be selective and its payment should reflect the lower cost.

Tibbels agreed that telehealth use has decreased since its early highs during the pandemic, but said the new status quo is much higher than pre-COVID-19 levels.

In some states where the curve is flattened, Teladoc is seeing twice as many patients this year as last.

"We're seeing sustained demand in areas no longer considered hot spots," Tibbels said.

What's needed, Tibbels and others said, is to remove site restrictions that limit where telehealth visits can take place. 

Some remain skeptical that telemedicine will reduce overall healthcare spending by replacing in-person visits.

One way to help solve concerns over the increased utilization of telehealth is to implement value-based payment around it, including alternative payment models, several said during the roundtable discussion.

THE LARGER TREND

Another telehealth roundtable was held Thursday in Boston by CMS Administrator Seema Verma, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. 

Verma convened the roundtable with Boston-area healthcare leaders, including representatives from American Well, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Mass General Brigham, Massachusetts Health Data Consortium, Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, Massachusetts Health Quality Partners, Needham Wellesley Family Medicine, and UMass Memorial Health Care.

Participants described the ways providers are using telehealth, from ICU consults to helping to preserve personal protective equipment, to primary care providers maintaining access to care for their patients with chronic conditions, to expanded access to mental health services.

For the Ways and Means Task Force, the roundtable is intended to be the first of several to address four top policy areas: addressing direct social determinants of health, enacting payment system reforms, strengthening technology and infrastructure, and reinforcing the workforce.

ON THE RECORD

"There are many issues demanding our attention these days. But there are few as important as expanding access to quality healthcare," said Task Force Co-chair Rep. Terri A. Sewell, D-Ala.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., who established the task force said, "To ensure telehealth can work for all, we need strategic investments in infrastructure, as well as diligent attention to ensure that telehealth does not exacerbate existing disparities among the populations that are the focus of the Rural and Underserved Communities Health Task Force."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

News
Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Healthcare M&A's down in 2020 but analysts say COVID-19 is a catalyst for future deals Forty-four percent of healthcare CFOs say the pandemic will drive an increase in partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.
Whitepapers
Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Gaining Actionable Insight into Financial Systems and Areas Impacting the Revenue Cycle Hospital systems across the country are looking to streamline their billing and collection processes to become more efficient and better compete in their markets. The challenge many face is how to turn the data ...