$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations

Topics
Reimbursement
A large pay gap exists between independent and hospital-employed doctors
Large pay gap between independent and hospital-employed docs
Revenue Cycle Management
30% of hospitals and health systems using revenue cycle automation require two or more vendors
30% of hospitals use multiple RCM vendors
Strategic Planning
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
How provider orgs need to respond to 2021's cybersecurity threats
Capital Finance
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Healthcare M&As poised to come off extended pause
Supply Chain
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability 'all the way to the loading docks'
Hospitals need vaccine supply predictability
Accounting & Financial Management
Kaiser Permanente hit by pandemic but remains in the black in 2020
Kaiser remains in the black in 2020
Budgeting
Employers' health benefits costs expected to grow, but most won't take cost-saving measures
Employers' health benefits costs expected to increase in 2021
Quality and Safety
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as more Americans get vaccinated
CDC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Billing and Collections
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
CMS issues billing codes for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment
Claims Processing
Payers are working to meet deadline for interoperability mandate
Payers work to meet interoperability deadline
Workforce
Hospitals will likely continue to have staffing shortages despite falling COVID-19 cases
Hospitals likely to have staff shortages despite falling COVID cases
Operations
New York State's hospital nurse staffing legislation predicted to save lives and money
NY nursing home staffing legislation set to save lives, money
Medical Devices
Faced with shortages, researchers combine heat and humidity to disinfect N95 masks
Heat and humidity effective at disinfecting N95 masks
Hospital/physician relations
AMA removes bust of founder from public display over racist past
AMA removes bust of 'racist' founder
Construction & Facilities Management
$1.5B Children's Healthcare hospital to be named after donor, owner of the Atlanta Falcons
$1.5 Children's Healthcare hospital to be named for Falcons owner
Compliance & Legal
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Athenahealth to pay $18.25M for alleged False Claims Act violations
Policy and Legislation
Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, without additional hospital funding
Senate passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
Community Benefit
Universal coverage of long-term care for older Americans may stabilize provider revenues
Universal long-term care coverage may benefit providers
Accountable Care
Updated with list: Majority of Next Generation ACOs earned shared savings
Updated list: Most Next Gen ACOs earned shared savings
Acute Care
Blood vessel damage, inflammation found in COVID-19 patients' brains, but no infection
COVID-19 patients show blood vessel damage, inflammation
Ambulatory Care
Oak Street Health opens three new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Oak Street Health opens new clinics at Walmart supercenters in Texas
Analytics
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Change Healthcare to offer data science-as-a-service, with focus on SDOH
Business Intelligence
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
Fourth quarter COVID-19 costs catch up to insurers
ICD-10 & Coding
Physician practices examine risk adjustment coding in wake of federal lawsuits
Practices keeping close watch on risk adjustment coding
Meaningful Use
CMS overhauls meaningful use EHR program, renames it 'Promoting Interoperability'
CMS overhauls meaningful use as 'Promoting Interoperability'
Medicare & Medicaid
More than 200,000 take advantage of ACA special enrollment period
More than 200,000 sign up in ACA special enrollment period
Patient Engagement
Office of Civil Rights extends comment period on changes to HIPAA privacy rule
OCR extends comment period on HIPAA privacy rule
Pharmacy
Requests for brand name over generic prescription drugs cost Medicare $1.7 billion in a single year
Brand name Rx requests cost Medicare $1.7B
Population Health
$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations
$250M in COVID-19 grants aimed at underserved populations
Risk Management
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
FBI, HHS warn of 'increased and imminent' cyber threat to hospitals
Telehealth
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
Two major telehealth orgs team up to expand virtual care training
Mergers & Acquisitions
Optum to acquire Massachusetts-based physician group Atrius Health
Optum to acquire physician group Atrius Health
Mar 08 More on Population Health

$250 million in COVID-19 grants aim to vaccinate underserved populations

The money is expected to fund about 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years.

Susan Morse, Managing Editor

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health is offering $250 million in grants to get COVID-19 vaccinations and safety information to underserved populations.

The health literacy grants will go to localities, which will partner with community-based organizations to reach racial and ethnic minority, rural and other vulnerable populations.

The new initiative, called Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Responses to COVID-19, is expected to fund approximately 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural communities for two years, HHS said. 

WHY THIS MATTERS

Racial and ethnic minority populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the coronavirus infection. 

Social determinants of health, such as housing, education and work conditions, contribute to these disparities. Underlying chronic conditions, such as kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, are more prevalent among minority populations and increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
 
APPLICATIONS

Cities, counties, parishes or other similar subdivisions may apply for the funding.

The Office of Minority Health will be accepting applications through April 20.

Recipients are expected to develop a disparity impact statement using local data to identify racial and ethnic minority populations at highest risk for health disparities, low health literacy, and not being engaged or reached through existing public health messages and approaches for promoting COVID-19 public health recommendations. 

Then they will create and operationalize a health literacy plan, partnering with community-based organizations and adhering to culturally and linguistically appropriate standards, to increase the availability, acceptability and use of COVID-19 public health information and services by racial and ethnic minority populations and others considered vulnerable for not receiving and using COVID-19 public health information.

THE LARGER TREND

The initiative is part of President Biden's National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.

On Saturday, the Senate narrowly passed Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that is expected to go back to the House for approval on Tuesday.

The bill includes more funding for vaccinations and vaccine sites.

ON THE RECORD
 
"Information is power, especially the ability to understand and use information to support better health. Whether it helps us understand where to get tested or the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine, information is a crucial part of keeping families and communities safe," said acting Assistant Secretary for Health RADM Dr. Felicia Collins.  "Nowhere is this more important than in communities hit hardest by the pandemic, especially racial and ethnic minority communities and other vulnerable populations."

Twitter: @SusanJMorse
Email the writer: susan.morse@himssmedia.com

